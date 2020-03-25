Reading More? A Discounted Kindle Paperwhite Might Be Your Best Friend

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, With Special Offers) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, With Special Offers ) | $95 | Amazon

Picked up a few of those Kindle books that are on sale? You can read them on your smartphone, tablet, or computer just fine, but eye fatigue can doom your plans to finally push through those Game of Thrones chapters you’ve been putting off. (Not that we’ll see a proper conclusion in our lifetime, but you never know.) That’s why a Kindle reader is still a good buy in 2020, and the latest Paperwhite model is nearly 30% off. You can get the 8GB version for just $95 following the discount, while the 32GB model for hardcore readers falls to $120. Note that these prices only apply if you opt for special offers, which are unobtrusive ads that appear periodically on the standby screen .

Advertisement

The Paperwhite packs in everything you love about Kindle, including amazing battery life and a crisp backlit 6" Paperwhite display (with a pixel density of 300 ppi) to simulate real ink on real pages. It also supports Audible’s audiobooks and has waterproof construction. All buyers get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, too, so you’ll have plenty to read even if you don’t plan to buy a ton of books right away.