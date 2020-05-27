Reader-Favorite Brand Omega's CNC80S Compact Juicer Is $28 Off

Omega CNC80S Compact Juicer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Omega CNC80S Compact Juicer | $210 | Amazon

Back in March, I asked our readers at The Inventory for your picks of the best juicers to kick my unhealthy ass into shape. Two months later, I need it now more than ever, and if you feel the same, the Omega CNC80S compact juicer is on sale, from one of your favorite brands, over on Amazon right now, down 12% from sticker price. That may not sound like a lot, but think about it this way: You’re saving $28 on a highly coveted juicer from a reader-trusted brand.

While the TWN30S listed in our Co-op roundup is a twin masticating juicer, it’s also unavailable for purchase as of this writing. The CNC80S, on the other hand, boasts the same 15-year warranty and voltage, albeit with a much slower motor. Whereas the TWN30S spins at 160 revolutions per minute (RPM), the CNC80S demolishes fruits and veggies at 80 RPM which, according to Omega, “results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes.” In reference to the comparable Omega TWN30S, Kinja commenter PhilipLegend said:

OK I am gonna assume you are asking here cause you want the real shit. This will get you started. Don’t even mess with that cheaper shit, you will waste more on low yield foamy nasty juice than you’ll save. This is how you juice.

