Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

A long weekend means more time to read for pleasure, so start with this one-day sale on select Goodreads Choice Award nominees and finalists for Kindle. Flip through best sellers like Fly Girls, fiction favorite Jojo Moyes’ Still Me, or Oprah’s Book Club 2018 selection An American Marriage for under $5. Now that’s a page-turner of a deal.