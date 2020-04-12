Read Up on a Different Pokemon World with Discounted Pokemon Adventures Box Sets

Pokemon Adventures 7 Volume Set | $50 | Amazon

Pokémon Adventures Gold & Silver Box Set | $30 | Amazon

Have you read any of the Pokemon Adventures manga? If not, you’re missing out. The Pokemon anime and manga are quite different, and the mange generally has the better plot beats so it’s worth looking into even if you hate the anime. Amazon currently has a lot of the Pokemon Adventures box sets on discount, so now i s the perfect time to jump in.

The box set on the biggest discount is probably the Gold and Silver box set, which is only $30 for seven volumes, but there is a catch. At least early on, the Pokemon Adventure manga was a continuous story, so without the first seven volumes you’d probably be a little lost. The first seven volumes are slightly discounted at $50, but if you’ve taken advantage of a previous sale on the first box set, you’re read to go with the second set . Or, you can just grab the Gold and Silver box set now and wait for the rest of the sets to hit a deeper discount!