Need a Westeros fix while you wait three more months for the final season? George R.R. Martin might not have any pages, but if you haven’t yet read his prequel story, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it’s on sale on Kindle for just $3 right now. The book actually a collection of three prequel novellas recounting the adventures of Sir Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, who’s actually...nah, I don’t want to spoil it.



