Graphic: Chelsea Stone

MAC Lipstick, Diva | $9 | Ulta

MAC Lipstick, Creme in Your Coffee | $9 | Ulta

Return of the MAC! As part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event, the retailer is taking 50% off two MAC Cosmetics lipsticks. The first is a matte shade called Diva, a deep reddish-burgundy hue, while the second is a creamy pink-brown shade, Creme in Your Coffee; both are available for just $9. And for Diamond or Platinum reward members, a special treat: a full-size Ruby Woo, the most famous red lipstick around, for half off. Just be sure to shop now; you can kiss this deal goodbye after today.