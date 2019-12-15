Read More In 2020, Get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited For $1

3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

3 Months of Kindle Unlimited | $1 | Amazon

Log out of your social media apps and grab your Kindle. It is time to start reading more. If you’re trying to focus on bettering yourself in 2020, here is your chance. You can get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1. That is a savings of $29.

With this subscription, you’ll have access to over one million book titles. You can browse the magazine of the month to get all of the latest scoop. Kindle Unlimited isn’t just for physical reading, you can also listen to thousands of audiobooks.

After your 3-month subscription ends, you will be charged full price for Kindle Unlimited, which is $10 a month. The offer does not apply to prior purchases, to get full details, you can check out Amazon’s Terms & Conditions page.