Good Omens | $4 | Amazon

Have you already binged-watched all of Good Omens, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen? Before it was a show starring two very quirky actors, it was a book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Today only, you can download the book for only $4 on Kindle.