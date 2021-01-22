It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Reach Your Fitness Goals with the Garmin Vivosmart 4, $41 Off

ignacia
Ignacia
62
Save
Garmin Vivosmart 4 | $89 | Morning Save
Garmin Vivosmart 4 | $89 | Morning Save
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Garmin Vivosmart 4 | $89 | Morning Save

For a short time, you can get your hands on the Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor. It’s only $89 on Morning Save, which is 32% off its original list price of $130. You’ll obviously be able to track your steps as well as your heart rate, but this cute watch can also measure blood oxygen levels, which is super important in the age of Covid. If you have specific sleep goals, it can measure REM sleep amounts and general stress throughout the night (and day). The Vivosmart 4 can go swimming with you, too, and can track the number of laps you took in the pool. It’s so well-rounded, y’all. If I didn’t already have a Series 6, I would’ve purchased it already.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter