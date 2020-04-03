It's all consuming.
Reach Your Climax With a $40 Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle [Exclusive]

Ignacia
Ella Paradis Vibrator Duo | $40 | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Gabe Carey

Man...life during quarantine is bleak and the nights are long. Why not make it more entertaining with not one, but TWO vibrators for a cheap $40 (it’s basically two for the price of ONE). First you’ll get a g-spot rabbit vibrator for dual stimulation that’ll make you see stars, and you’ll also get a traditional vibrator with seven tingly modes of vibration because why the hell not? The best thing about these sex toys though is that you can use them with or WITHOUT a quarantine buddy. So why not treat yourself to some bomb orgasms? You deserve it. Buy it while it’s hot!

