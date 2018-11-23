Photo: Amazon

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Remember when you were a kid, how finishing books for school could sometimes feel like a chore? Isn’t it crazy how reading has now developed into one of the most enjoyable things you can do? And it’s even more fun when it’s super cheap, like it will be if you shop Amazon’s today-only sale on Kindle ebooks. It features up to 80% off a bunch of bestsellers, including what Inventory Managing Editor Shep McAllister calls “the best book I’ve read in years” (Seveneves).

