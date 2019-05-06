Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price on Amazon.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $95 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.