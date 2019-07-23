Photo: Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $100 | Amazon

Razer’s popular BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard is one of the few high-end gaming keyboards out there without a number pad, and it’s cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



This keyboard has every accoutrement a gamer could possibly want, including 16.8 million color customizable backlighting, fully programmable keys, 10 key rollover, a magnetic wrist rest, and a two year warranty. You even get to choose from three different types of key switches, though you should obviously get the obnoxious, clicky ones. The BlackWidow line has long been a reader favorite, and this model is the cream of the crop, especially if you prefer a keyboard with a smaller footprint.

Today’s $100 price (valid on all three versions) is up to $40 less than usual, and an all-time low.