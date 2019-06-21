Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse | $60 | Walmart

If you play a ton of different games, does it really make sense to use the same mouse? If you think about it, it makes little sense that we rely on the same peripherals for the different game play applications seen in MMO and FPS games. This discounted Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse, however, can adapt to whatever game you throw at it.

What makes it different is the 3 interchangeable side plates with 2, 7 and 12-button configurations. You can use each side plate to match the game you’re playing. Better still, it has the 16000 DPI optical sensor found in other Razer mice... plus RGB lighting.

It’s currently at its lowest price ever, matching the discount we saw during Black Friday. For some perspective, its $18 more expensive on Amazon.