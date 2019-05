Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice out there, and today, you can pick up the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse for $68, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The highlight on this super comfortable mouse is the 16,000 DPI optical sensor. On top of that, it features 9 programmable buttons, Razer’s multi-color lighting effects, and a sleek design that screams “Let’s go dude!”