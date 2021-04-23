Razer's Lightning Fast Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse is Down to $100

Razer Viper Ultimate Image : Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate | $100 | Amazon

Some people don’t think too much about their computer mouse. I for one don’t, at least. I am rocking the worst, bargain bin wireless mouse you’ve ever seen. It’s a wonder that I can game with it at all. For those who play competitive games, that just won’t cut it. If you fall into that category, Razer’s Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is on sale for $100 today. This lightweight wireless mouse has “Hyperspeed” technology, which means its very low-latency and has increased interference reduction . It has a 20K DPI optical sensor and switches that supposedly register “at the speed of light.” It’s a dramatic description, but if you’re serious about gaming, that might be exactly what you want to hear.