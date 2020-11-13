Razer's Early Black Friday 2020 Deals Include the Lowest Price Ever on the BlackWidow Elite and Your Choice of Three Cheap Gaming Mice

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Keyboard | $85 | Amazon

Razer Viper Ultralight Gaming Mouse | $40 | Amazon

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $40 | Amazon

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse | $70 | Amazon

Advertisement

Razer is dropping its Black Friday deals early, and you’ll want to give them a serious look-see if you’re in need of peripheral upgrades. You’ll find that the BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard is down to $85, its lowest ever and 50% off MSRP. It features green switches—which are tactile and clicky—plus RGB lighting, USB passthrough, and a volume knob, something I’ll always award bonus points.

Advertisement

If you need a mouse to pair it with, several of those are up for grabs, too. You can go with the relatively simple Razer Viper, the light-as-feathers wired mouse with Chroma RGB lighting, eight programmable buttons, and a 16K optical sensor, now down to $40.

For the same price, however, you could also pick up the Razer Basilisk X. This low-latency gaming mouse has fewer programmable buttons (six) and ditches RGB, but brings the same 16K DPI sensor and an added Bluetooth option if you don’t want to lug the HyperSpeed wireless adapter around.

Advertisement

Then there’s this thing. That number pad squished onto the side may be unsightly at first, but mice like the Razer Naga Trinity (down to $70) are perfect for MMOs and any other games that need a lot of dedicated key bindings or macros. But actually, this one has interchangeable side button plates, giving you as few or as many buttons as you desire (two, seven, or twelve) for any given task.