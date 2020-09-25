Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse Is Only $60

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse | $60 | Best Buy



To all my gaming friends, the R azer Mamba gaming mouse is $60, which is $30 off the original list price. With a design of nine programmable buttons, click buttons, and a scroll wheel, this mouse allows you to be as versatile as your gaming collection is. It also has a 16,000dpi optical sensor for precision tracking. What are you waiting for? Grab this and game away!