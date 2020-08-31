Razer Gaming Accessories Feature In This Big One Day Sale

Save on Razer Gaming Laptops and Equipment Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save on Razer Gaming Laptops and Equipment

Amazon is hosting a big one-day Razer sale with steep discounts on peripherals and accessories. But first, if you’ve lost drool over the amazing Razer Blade gaming laptop, now’s the time to consider buying. The base model starts at $2300, but you can save $200 today. You’ll be rocking some of the most advanced technology to grace a laptop, including a 4K OLED panel, 10th-gen Intel circuitry, an RTX 2070 MAX-Q, 16GB of RAM, the latest wired and wireless connectivity options, all in a sleek aluminum unibody.

Elsewhere, you can pick up the Razer Tartarus v2 with its 32 programmable keys for $6 0. It could be the perfect companion in RPGs or next to your flight stick for some Flight Simulator fun. If your needs are simpler, the Razer Mamba is one of the most comfortable and accurate mice around, and it’s sporting a cool Gears of War theme for only $54. The lag-free Razer Thresher wireless headset also keeps you immersed without being bound by USB, and it’s down to $80 today.

