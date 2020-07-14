It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Razer Deathadder Falls to $24, Plus More Massive Razer Discounts in This One-Day Sale

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsRazerRazer Deals
1.5K
Save
Save on Razer Gaming Products | Amazon Gold Box
Save on Razer Gaming Products | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save on Razer Gaming Products | Amazon Gold Box

Today only, you can save big on Razer gaming stuff at Amazon, including a Razer DeathAdder that’s only $24, down from its $50 MSRP. It houses a 6,400 DPI optical sensor with five programmable buttons in a simplistic ergonomic shell.

Advertisement

If you like your mice weird, the Tartarus V2 has an integrated keypad that allows dozens of macros to converge onto one central location. It’s been chopped to $50.

Advertisement

Need a cheap mechanical keyboard? Check out the BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 in ten-key-less form, which means it ditches the number pad to save space and money. Just $70 today, it also has a magnetic wrist rest to keep your carpal tunnel at bay.

G/O Media may get a commission
Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop - Intel Core i5-9400F, GeForce GTX 1600 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Headsets are on sale, too, such as the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition for $65, a THX 7.1 surround sound headset with 50mm drivers blasting audio through a lightweight frame, complete with a USB controller to manage your game and chat.

Advertisement

Shop the full sale at Amazon, but hurry, because these prices hike back up once the calendar turns.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Choose Dark and Electric Pokémon With This Mega Construx Set for $20

Grab a Satisfyer Pro 2 for 60% off at Ella Paradis

Consoles Letting You Down? Save Hundreds on a Brand New Gaming PC at Newegg

Remodel Your Home With Wayfair's Sales of the Day