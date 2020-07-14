Razer Deathadder Falls to $24, Plus More Massive Razer Discounts in This One-Day Sale

Save on Razer Gaming Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today only, you can save big on Razer gaming stuff at Amazon, including a Razer DeathAdder that’s only $24, down from its $50 MSRP. It houses a 6,400 DPI optical sensor with five programmable buttons in a simplistic ergonomic shell.

If you like your mice weird, the Tartarus V2 has an integrated keypad that allows dozens of macros to converge onto one central location. It’s been chopped to $50.

Need a cheap mechanical keyboard? Check out the BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 in ten-key-less form, which means it ditches the number pad to save space and money. Just $70 today, it also has a magnetic wrist rest to keep your carpal tunnel at bay.

Headsets are on sale, too, such as the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition for $65, a THX 7.1 surround sound headset with 50mm drivers blasting audio through a lightweight frame, complete with a USB controller to manage your game and chat.

Shop the full sale at Amazon, but hurry, because these prices hike back up once the calendar turns.