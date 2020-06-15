RAVPower's Wireless Charging Pad Is Down To $10

RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA0609

Do you have tons of devices you’ve got to charge? Well, the RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad is here to help. Down to $10 with the promo code “ KINJA0609, ” you can give power to iPhones and Androids alike. You can’t charge your AirPods, however, so keep that in mind. You’ll also get a wall adapter so you can easily plug the adapter in and go! Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement