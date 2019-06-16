Photo: Shep McAllister

RAVPower 45W USB C PD Charger with GaN Tech | $40 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAYIE

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, get it for $40 (down from $50) with promo code KINJAYIE.