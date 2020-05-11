It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
RAVPower's 26,800mAh Battery Bank is Down to $30 [Exclusive]

Quentyn Kennemer
RAVPower 26,800mAh Power Bank | $30 | Amazon | Clip coupon + promo code KINJA412
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you still haven’t secured yourself a battery bank, consider snapping up RAVPower’s 26,800mAh three-port model, now down to $30 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and use exclusive promo code KINJA412. This one has three USB-A ports, all of which are capable of 2.4A charging. It won’t offer the fastest charging speeds for your smartphones and tablets (there’s no Qualcomm Quick Charge), but it’s better than having an $800 paperweight when you can’t find an outlet.

