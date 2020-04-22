RAVPower's 2-Port 30W Fast Charger Has USB-C Power Delivery, And It's Cheaper Than Ever [Exclusive]

RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Delivery Charger KINJAZ5D Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Delivery Charger | $14 | Amazon | Use code KINJAZ5D

Need a new charger? Whether you’re juicing up an iPhone, an Android phone, or even a Nintendo Switch, this RAVPower 30W charger can charge up to two of them at a time at the fastest speeds possible . You can grab one for just $14 with exclusive code KINJAZ5D. The power is split up between an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, as well as a standard 12W USB port for any standard device.

