It's all consuming.
RAVPower's 10W Wireless Charger is Only $10 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Use code OMNVGZIE
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Use code OMNVGZIE

Whether you’re working with a busted charging port or insert your USB cable is too much exercise throughout your day, a wireless charger can be useful and convenient. Just drop your smartphone, AirPods, and any other Qi-enabled device on and let RAVPower’s 10W pad trickle the juice back into that squeezed battery, which is usually $28, but is now just $10 when you use coupon code OMNVGZIE in the cart.

