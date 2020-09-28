RAVPower 40W, 4-Port Desktop Charger Is Only $18

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

RAVPower 40W 4-Port Desktop Charger | $18 | RAVPower | Promo code QC30

Got more than one device that needs to be charged at the same time? Well, the RAVPower 40W Desktop charger is only $18 with the promo code QC30, bringing the price down to a decent $18. It includes one quick charge 3.0 port, bringing a dead phone or tablet back to 80% charger in about 35 minutes. What are you waiting for? Jump on this deal now!

