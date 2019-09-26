It's all consuming.
Rack Up Wins With This 27" LG Gaming Monitor, Now Down To Its Lowest Price Ever

Tercius
LG 27" G-Sync Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and HDR 10 | $250 | Amazon
LG 27" G-Sync Gaming Monitor offers everything you’d want in a top-tier gaming monitor, and, now, it’s much cheaper than you’d expect. This LG IPS panel offers super fast 144hz refresh rate, a 1080p 27" 1ms screen, G-Sync software and it’s just $250.

This price matches what was offered during Black Friday. So make sure you pick yours up before this disappears again.

Tercius
