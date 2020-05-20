Rachio's 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Keeps Your Grass Green, Down to $130

Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler System Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler System | $130 | Amazon



Why the hell does a water sprinkler have to be smart? I’ll tell you why: Because water is damn expensive, and if you have a big lawn, you’ll want to save as much of it as possible. Rachio’s R3e sprinkler has eight sprinkler zones, WiFi connectivity for remote control, and it supports voice control with Alexa. Amazon has it for $130 today.

Rachio uses a bundle of sensors to determine the best automatic watering schedules, including rain and wind detectors, saturation monitors, and more. It also takes into account your lawn type, plants, soil type, and how much sun your lawn gets on a daily basis. That means it’ll only water at the most optimal time without drowning your lawn, all of which should positively impact the water bill and eventually pay for itself.

