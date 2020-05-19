It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Race the LEGO Car of Your Dreams With Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions, $44 for Xbox One and PC

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMicrosoftMicrosoft DealsXbox OneXbox One Deals
213
Save
Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions Expansion | $44 | CDKeys
Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions Expansion | $44 | CDKeys
Screenshot: Microsoft
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions Expansion | $44 | CDKeys

Even on the occasional $30 sale, it’s hard to find Forza Horizon 4 bundled with the latest expansion—LEGO Speed Champions—this cheap. You can get both from CDKeys for $45. And because Forza Horizon 4 is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, you’ll be able to buy it once and play it on both Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One.

Advertisement

If you’re a racing fan, you have to give Forza a try. The Motorsport series is the more realistic racer, but Forza Horizon strikes a perfect balance between realism and fun in an open-world environment, all the while retaining everything that makes Forza what it is, including deep under-the-hood performance upgrades and tuning options, satisfying physics, eye-popping graphics, and those awesome custom decals that people are still uploading to this day.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Branch Home Office Furniture, Sega Genesis Mini, Magic Chef Air Fryer, Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, and More

Play Dozens of Classics With the Sega Genesis Mini, Now $50

The Excellent Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO Keyboard Is 25% Off

Save on Jackery's Explorer 160 Backup Generator and Power Through Your Next Outage