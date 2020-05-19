Race the LEGO Car of Your Dreams With Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions, $44 for Xbox One and PC

Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions Expansion Screenshot : Microsoft

Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO Speed Champions Expansion | $44 | CDKeys

Even on the occasional $30 sale, it’s hard to find Forza Horizon 4 bundled with the latest expansion—LEGO Speed Champions—this cheap. You can get both from CDKeys for $45. And because Forza Horizon 4 is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, you’ll be able to buy it once and play it on both Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One.

If you’re a racing fan, you have to give Forza a try. The Motorsport series is the more realistic racer, but Forza Horizon strikes a perfect balance between realism and fun in an open-world environment, all the while retaining everything that makes Forza what it is, including deep under-the-hood performance upgrades and tuning options, satisfying physics, eye-popping graphics, and those awesome custom decals that people are still uploading to this day.

