Add some tech to your car with these big sales on Anker’s popular Roav products. You can can keep an extra eye on the road with two of Anker’s popular Roav dash cams, plus, keep your phone charged while broadcasting music with this $19 SmartCharge.



First up, the C1 pro. Everything covered in our review of the original of the C1 still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. It’s just $80 with promo code CAMERA01.

The Roav DashCam A1 ($41 with code A1BDDEAL) operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service at these prices are worth checking out.



The SmartCharge ($19 with promo code ANKERSDD) is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Just make sure to enter the promo codes at checkout!