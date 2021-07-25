Quit Ink Cartridges for Good and Get Up to 2 Years Worth of Prints From the Ink Bottles That Come With This $400 HP Smart Tank Color Printer Instead

HP Smart Tank Plus 551 Printer | $400 | Staples



I made the switch to a printer with ink tanks instead of cartridges this past year, and I’m so grateful I did. I’m still using the same starter bottle set after 8 months, and my ink tanks still look pretty dang full— though my black ink tank is maybe at 75% from all my graduate school-related printing.



Advertisement

Basically, you pay more at the start for these more eco-friendly tank printers, but in exchange, you don’t have to buy ink so dang often. It’s a worthy exchange for a lot of us and it’s also the more environmentally conscious option— have you seen how expensive and wasteful ink cartridges are?!

This printer includes enough ink per bottle refill for two years of prints. That’s 6,000 black prints and 8,000 color prints! So if you’re a really heavy-duty printer or are using this for business purposes, it might fall short of that estimated use of 2 years of prints.

This wireless all-in-one ink tank printer easily connects to your wi-fi, allowing you to do nifty stuff like print via a mobile device. It even works with Alexa. Its scanner top allows you to scan and copy whatever you need.

This printer will ship for free from Staples.