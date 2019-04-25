Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Winter might be gone, but that doesn’t mean we still don’t want to drink a warm cup of tea. There’s nothing better to sip if you’re feeling under the weather. Don’t be an ignorant American and microwave your water for tea, though. Instead, you can get this KitchenAid kettle while it’s on sale.

The KitchenAid 2.0-Quart Kettle is perfect for people who want their kitchen appliances to be vibrant. Right now, the kettle is $28 in these fun colors: Citrus Sunrise, Empire Red, Doulton Blue, and Sunkissed Lime. You can get the Onyx Black kettle for even cheaper at $25, though it is more boring to look at. This kettle comes with a removeable lid, which makes it easy to fill and clean.