Quench Your Thirst and Save $7 on This CamelBak Water Bottle

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
CamelBak Water bottle | $13 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Hydration is so important especially as the days get longer and hotter. Today Amazon has this beautiful Amethyst water bottle from CamelBak for 34% off.

I mention the color because this is the only one on sale today, the other color options are still the full $20. So it’s a great deal for an insulated spill and leak-proof bottle and CamelBak is known for quality. This is an update on their classic bottle and now offers 25% more water in each sip. They’re lightweight to take on your hikes or out with you while you run errands. It’s BPA free, easy to clean, and is dishwasher safe.

Prime members can enjoy free two-day shipping on this item.

