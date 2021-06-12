Quench That Thirsty-Ass Skin With a $29 8-Piece Microwater Skin Set

Quench Microwater Complex 8-Piece Skin Care Set Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Quench Microwater Complex 8-Piece Skin Care Set | $29 | SideDeal



Your skin has been through a lot. It’s been a tough pandemic, and you’re ready for shot girl summer— I get it. You gotta quench the thirst of your skin to get that dewy look, and there’s no better way to do it than with a Quench Microwater Complex 8-piece skincare set, just $29 at SideDeal right now.

This set includes everything you need to keep your face looking fresh, along with the rest of your body smooth and moisturized. Check out all that you get for the $29 price:

Radiance Facial Peel: 100% natural exfoliator lifts away radiance-dulling impurities and dead skin cells without irritating scrubs or microbeads Daily Glow Moisturizer: lightweight everyday moisturizer leaves skin glowing while allowing it to breathe Facial Foaming Cleanser: a creamy foaming cleanser that gently exfoliates without stripping the skin Miracle Body Souffle: perfect for healing the driest, most chapped skin without a heavy, greasy film Night Relief Creme: a moisture-rich hydrating night cream that works all night for firmer, more radiant skin by morning Miracle Body Scrub: a non-greasy sea salt scrub sloughs away rough and dry skin Smoothing Hand & Body Lotion: ultra-rich hand and body moisturizer drenches skin in moisture and much-needed nutrients True Brilliance Eye Serum: penetrates deep within the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

This deal is only good for today or until it runs out. So grab it while you can!