It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Quantum Dot TVs Look Amazing, and Vizio's 65" P-Series Model Falls Below $900 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV | $898 | Amazon
Vizio 75" P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV | $1,422 | Amazon
Looking for a new TV? If you’re willing to pay the premium, Vizio is offering its 4K Quantum Dot models at a steep discount today. You can get a 65" P-Series set for $898 at either Amazon or Best Buy. The 75" model is also cheaper than usual today at $1,422 (Best Buy).

So, what’s a Quantum TV? Simply put, it uses a layer of tiny dots—or, quantum dots—that emit different colors of light whenever a certain amount of light is shone on them. Long story short, it results in brighter, more accurate colors and better overall picture clarity. You may need to head to your local electronics store to see a Quantum TV in action up against regular ol’ LED (the underlying technologies are the same) to really see the difference for yourself. We’ll see you here when you get back.

