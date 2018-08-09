Polar Seal Heated Clothing

Warmth on demand isn’t just science fiction anymore. Polar Seal clothes give you the ability to add even more warmth to your winter layers with built-in warming elements, powered by any standard USB battery pack. The two heating zones and three heating levels are controlled by the waterproof buttons on your wrist. With a 5,000 mAh battery, it’ll get you around four hours of heat, and a 10,000 mAh battery will bump it up to eight.

With their launch of three new styles, a hoodie, a vest, and a parka, you can outfit yourself in heated layers from bottom to top. All three styles are water-resistant and you can preorder them now through Kickstarter and automatically save up to $150.