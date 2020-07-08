Put Your Trainer Cap On: This Officially Licensed Interactive Pikachu Pal is Only $12

Interactive My Partner Pikachu Image : Jazwares

Interactive My Partner Pikachu | $12 | Amazon

You’ve never had a Pikachu doll like this. At Amazon, you can buy an interactive Pikachu doll which is officially licensed by The Poké mon Company, and it’s only $12 after a 40% discount. With moving arms and ears, lights and sounds, and over 100 different interactions —some of which you actually have to train the little guy for —you’ll have to find another space for the boring stationary one sitting in your lineup.