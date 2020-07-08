It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Put Your Trainer Cap On: This Officially Licensed Interactive Pikachu Pal is Only $12

Quentyn Kennemer
Interactive My Partner Pikachu | $12 | Amazon
Image: Jazwares
You’ve never had a Pikachu doll like this. At Amazon, you can buy an interactive Pikachu doll which is officially licensed by The Pokémon Company, and it’s only $12 after a 40% discount. With moving arms and ears, lights and sounds, and over 100 different interactions—some of which you actually have to train the little guy for—you’ll have to find another space for the boring stationary one sitting in your lineup.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

