Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Looking to bag a new bag this season? Coach is taking 30% off select full-priced items for both men and women with promo code THANKS18. The sale event includes a variety of trendy handbags, backpacks, and wallets, not to mention a few key chains, belts, and even some shoes, all of which would make for a classy holiday gift. Just don’t forget a present for yourself for being such a good gift-giver.

