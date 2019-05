Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Twister is one of those classic party games that everyone has played. It is a game where people get up close and personal. Everyone’s gotten a butt to the face while playing Twister. Still, it is a fun game to play when you’ve got your friends or the whole family together. You can get Winning Moves Games Classic Twister for only $12 right now.