Sure, you can microchip your pets and put tags on their collars, but the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker is proactive about finding lost pets by notifying you when your furry friends leave designated safe spaces.

Using Wi-Fi and a cellular plan (starting at $7 per month), the Whistle will pinpoint your pet’s location, similar to the Find My iPhone app. I could see this helping ease a lot of anxiety, especially if your pet gets out often.

Today, the Whistle is down to just $60 (after clipping the $20 coupon), which is the best price we’ve seen all year.