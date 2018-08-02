Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work on a couch, in bed, or even as a makeshift standing desk. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $29 with promo code KINJATT3.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJATT1 to get it for $66, or $14 off.