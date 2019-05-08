Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Kids make a giant mess, so why not make them help clean up? This toy vacuum might look like it is just for fun, but it actually works. It’s not a high-powered vacuum that an adult can use to clean the entire house, but it is the right size for a child who wants to “pretend” clean. The CASDON Toy Vacuum is modeled after the Dyson Ball vacuums. It has working suction that picks up dirt and other small items and it even has a removable debris drawer that can be emptied out.