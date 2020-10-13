Put Your Digital Dukes up for Round 2 of Newegg's FantasTech Sale

Graphic : Newegg

No doubt you already know today’s Prime Day. There’s plenty of deals to be found there, but maybe you’re looking for something a little more techie-friendly, or you’d rather just put your money elsewhere. Newegg’s got some solid deals during the second round of its FantasTech Sale, which goes from today until tomorrow, so if you see something you like, act quick.

Graphic : Asus

If you’re looking for a nice-looking laptop that’ll get you through your daily slog of work tasks, you can save $70 on the Asus Vivobook S15. It has a 15.4-inch HD display, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5 processor, so you should be able to get through a day’s work without too much hassle.



Graphic : EVGA

If you need a new graphics card to power all your latest games, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 is down from $380 to $310, which is still a hefty price tag, but there’s plenty of power to go along with it with 6GB of RAM and a clock speed of 1,755 MHz—not to mention the endless possibilities of raytracing.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

If your computer’s feeling a bit slow these days, perhaps a new stick or two of RAM is in order. It’s not always cheap, but right now you can get these two sticks of 16GB of RAM for $135, for a total of 32GB to cover all your gaming needs.



Image : HP

Looking for a bit more pixels on your desk? HP’s 27" 1080p monitor is down $40 from $200 to $160, giving you all the pixels you’ll need to get through a day’s work without breaking the bank.



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Tired of spending your Saturday’s sweeping up your gunky floors? Eufy’s Robovac 11S is down to $150 today from $210, making it cheaper than ever to painlessly sweep up those dirty floors.

