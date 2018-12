Philips OneBlade | $22 | Amazon

Philips OneBlade Face + Body Bundle | $37 | Amazon

If you missed out on the Philips OneBlade’s $20 Black Friday deal (or if you love it so much that you already want a second one), it’s back down to $22 on Amazon right now, which is still $13 less than usual, and an incredible value for one of our favorite shaving products ever.

The Face + Body version is also on sale for an all-time low $37. It looks similar, but it includes a second blade in the box, a special comb for body hair (yes, even down there), and a better battery than the original.