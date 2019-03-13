20% Off Sitewide, Plus Free Shipping on Orders $25+ | First Aid Beauty | Promo code BLOOM20
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site, plus receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Consider trying out the brand’s cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid if your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.