Put Wireless Charging All Over Your Home with a $22 Yootech Stand 2-Pack

Yootech Wireless Charging Stands (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Yootech Wireless Charging Stands (2-Pack) | $22 | Amazon | Clip coupon



Bring home the convenience of wireless charging at a bargain price thanks to this discounted two-pack of Yootech wireless charging stands. They’ll charge any Qi-compatible phones, including recent iPhones and top Androids from Samsung, Google, and more at a max speed of 10W. Better yet, they’ll do it while keeping your phone screen upright and visible, which is ideal when charging while working at your desk.



Yootech’s chargers are very well-reviewed on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating from 15,500+ customer appraisals, and right now you can snag a two-pack of these wireless charging stands for just $22 when you clip the coupon on the page. They come with the USB A-to-C cables, but not the power bricks—but you may already have some of those kicking around.