Photo: Massdrop

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You might have noticed that Amazon’s running a $190 deal on a refurbished Roomba 650 today, which is a solid price for one of the most popular robotic vacuums ever made. But if you’re willing to forego your two-day Prime shipping, you can actually get the exact same model from Massdrop for $10 less, with the same 90 day iRobot warranty.