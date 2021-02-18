Put This Weighted Blanket on, Take 100% off Your Anxiety, and Save $32

Sharper Image Weighted Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Sharper Image Weighted Blanket | $59 | MorningSave

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Sharper Image’s plush velveteen weighted blanket is $91 less today and can do all that.

The weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel like you’re being hugged while in a snug blanket. These blankets often help with serotonin and melatonin production. They ease anxiety and make sleep more sound. This particular blanket, aside from being extremely cozy, is perfect for most adults. The high-density micro-beads are lead-free and BPA-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain, don’t stress; spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air. Or you can bring it to the dry cleaners. This blanket is slightly smaller than a queen-sized one, and it comes in two weights, fifteen pounds. and twenty pounds.

