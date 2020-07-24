It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Put This Weighted Blanket on and Take 50% off the Price

Sheilah Villari
Weighted Blanket with Sleeves | $25 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch (DPT), a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Now image all that but with sleeves. This Snuggle Me weighted blanket has that and is now just $25.

Acting like a Snuggie the weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel as if you are being hugged. And honestly, when I’m having a bad day for feel dog I just want a hug. This one will fit most small to medium build adults and the high-density glass beads are lead-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain don’t stress, just spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

