It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Put This 68 Oz. Jug of Hand Sanitizer At Your Desk to Send Your Coughing Coworkers a Message

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
956
2
Save
Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 2 Pack | $12 | Amazon | Clip 10% off coupon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 2 Pack | $12 | Amazon | Clip 10% off coupon

Look, we all have important things to get done at work. Deadlines are crucial. But if you are sick, stay the fuck home. Don’t get everyone else sick! If you have coworkers who try to “push through it” and wind up infecting the entire office, it’s time to send them a message and keep yourself safe. Get a giant jug (well, two) of Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer for $12. You can get these hand sanitizer jugs on Amazon when you clip the 10% off coupon on the Subscribe & Save option.

Advertisement
Ana Suarez

Ana works as the senior commerce editor at The Inventory. Her dream job is to make her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Get a Great Workout at Home With a Discounted Air Rower

Wednesday's Best Deals: Everlane Choose What You Pay, Rice Cooker, Puzzles, and More

Everlane's Choose What You Pay Sale Is Back, Shop Now to Save on Winter Clothes